Tyler Perry: Part of Inspiration for ‘Madea’ Was a Real-Life Man

Tyler Perry is known for bringing laughs to audiences across the country with his “Madea” character, which has made him a prominent figure in the entertainment world.

We caught up with the New Orleans-born filmmaker while he was in town promoting his new film “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.” We learned more about him, including his favorite places to visit while in New Orleans and where part of the inspiration for his most famous character came from.

 

