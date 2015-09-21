A North Louisiana city has a strong tie to what is probably the world’s most popular beverage. Coca Cola wasn’t invented here, but the man who figured out how to put it in a bottle set up operations in the city of Monroe. See how soda got its "pop".
A North Louisiana city has a strong tie to what is probably the world’s most popular beverage. Coca Cola wasn’t invented here, but the man who figured out how to put it in a bottle set up operations in the city of Monroe. See how soda got its "pop".
A North Louisiana city has a strong tie to what is probably the world’s most popular beverage. Coca Cola wasn’t invented here, but the man who figured out how to put it in a bottle set up operations in the city of Monroe. See how soda got its "pop".