Popular Searches: Charleston Tips Atlanta Recipe New Orleans
Food
Travel
Lifestyle
Popular Searches: Charleston Tips Atlanta Recipe New Orleans
Popular Searches: Charleston Tips Atlanta Recipe New Orleans

How Soda Got Its Pop

A North Louisiana city has a strong tie to what is probably the world’s most popular beverage. Coca Cola wasn’t invented here, but the man who figured out how to put it in a bottle set up operations in the city of Monroe. See how soda got its "pop".

Louisiana Stories

Channel:
Travel

A North Louisiana city has a strong tie to what is probably the world’s most popular beverage. Coca Cola wasn’t invented here, but the man who figured out how to put it in a bottle set up operations in the city of Monroe. See how soda got its "pop".

Louisiana Stories

Channel:
Travel

Related Posts

A Sculpture Garden You Must See to Believe

Chauvin, Louisiana

Meet The Beetle Man

Lafayette, Louisiana

Ancient Louisiana City Older Than The Pyramids

Pioneer, Louisiana
READ MORE READ LESS

More Stories

VG's Bakery
October 7, 2016
We Love Made In The South
November 25, 2015
What's the Deal with Moscato?
May 9, 2017
Adorable Tiger Cubs Born at Cincinnati Zoo
February 8, 2017

A Sculpture Garden You Must See to Believe

Chauvin, Louisiana

Meet The Beetle Man

Lafayette, Louisiana

Ancient Louisiana City Older Than The Pyramids

Pioneer, Louisiana

VG's Bakery

Knoxville, Tennessee

We Love Made In The South

What's the Deal with Moscato?

Gulfport, Mississippi

Adorable Tiger Cubs Born at Cincinnati Zoo

Cincinnati, Ohio